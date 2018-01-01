Victoria set to star in her own reality TV show in the U.S.

Having cemented her celebrity credentials by hanging out with the Hollywood elite at post-Academy Awards parties on Sunday night, Victoria Beckham looks set to make an splash on screen herself.



The fashion guru and businesswoman has reportedly signed a £10 million deal with American TV channel NBC to star in her own reality show. The programme will focus on Victoria's move to the States with her family as husband David takes up his role with Los Angeles Galaxy football team. It is not yet known whether David and the children will appear, however.



With Californian politicians and celebrities keen to meet the new kids on the block, Victoria and David look set to become key players on the LA scene. The former Spice Girl is in talks to launch her fashion range across the pond, and with big-hitting pals like Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez supporting the British couple as they relocate stateside, the show is bound to be a ratings hit.



The TV deal was brokered by Victoria's manager Simon Fuller, who was instrumental in arranging David's contract with the LA football club. Speaking at Elton John's Oscars party, Simon said: "The Americans were falling over themselves to sign Victoria up for a TV show, but we had to choose the right deal for her. NBC won out in the end as they have really taken a shine to Vic's hilarious sense of humour and they want to capitalise on this. She is a funny lady and this new series will show this to the world."