Victoria Beckham praises David for 'the best gift ever' as he buys her a £300 mobility scooter

David Beckham recently showcased his thoughtful side by purchasing a 'knee walker' bike for his wife, Victoria Beckham, to assist her mobility following a foot injury.

The 49-year-old fashion mogul, had a mishap during a workout session, resulting in a 'clean break' to her foot, as disclosed by the former football icon in February.

Sporting a protective boot since the incident, Victoria took to Instagram to share her excitement over the considerate gift from David.

© Instagram David gifts his wife a mobility scooter

In a shared video, viewers could see David, aged 48, meticulously assembling the scooter, highlighting his care and attention to detail.

Victoria narrated the moment, expressing her anticipation for the mobility aid, dubbed the KneeRover, which David humorously insisted was not just any bike but a specialized device priced at £300.

Recommended video You may also like Victoria Beckham’s en suite is something out of a five-star hotel

Designed with a soft platform for resting the knee, this scooter aims to alleviate the need for crutches by keeping her foot elevated and unburdened.

Equipped with a bell and a drinks holder, Victoria humorously remarked on the scooter's features, playfully warning of her newfound ability to 'pick up quite a speed.' David chimed in with a witty comment, "A bell for a belle," emphasizing the light-hearted mood despite the circumstances.

© Instagram Victoria loves her mobility scooter

David, dressed casually in Celine sweatpants and a black T-shirt, was focused on adding the final touches to the knee walker, suggesting Victoria could even try more adventurous moves like a 'bunny hop' or a 'wheelie'.

The couple's banter continued with Victoria jesting about the potential of the scooter's basket, imagining it filled with wine, showcasing her ability to find humor in adversity.

Proudly declaring the knee walker as "The best gift my Husband ever bought me!!!"

© Instagram Victoria shared the news of her fall

alongside a snapshot of herself modeling the scooter, Victoria couldn't help but draw a humorous comparison to Madge from the TV show "Benidorm," known for her distinctive mobility scooter.

The revelation of Victoria's injury came shortly after the couple had shared affectionate posts for Valentine's Day, highlighting their enduring love and partnership.

© Instagram Victoria's moonboot

However, the day took an unexpected turn with Victoria's fall during a home workout. David, sharing an update on her condition, disclosed the severity of the injury with a mix of concern and humor, even playfully commenting on the size of Victoria's toe, a light-hearted dig at a moment of discomfort.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.