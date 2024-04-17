David Beckham surprises with photo of Victoria displaying bare baby bump in 50th birthday tribute

David Beckham has shared a montage of unseen family moments to celebrate his wife Victoria's milestone 50th birthday on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the former professional footballer, 48, uploaded a compilation of photos and videos chock-full of nostalgia. Amongst the images, David, who wed Victoria in 1999, included a rare throwback photo of his wife proudly showcasing her blossoming baby bump. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: David Beckham shares unseen family moments in sweetest birthday tribute to wife Victoria

The fashion designer looked bronzed and beautiful in the snapshot, rocking a black crop top and a cream-hued skirt.

Elsewhere, doting hubby David also included lively clips of VB performing on stage with the Spice Girls, segments from sundrenched family holidays and heartwarming photos of Victoria posing with their four children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

© Instagram David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife," David wrote in his caption. "As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished , achieved & what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain."

He continued: "But your biggest success [is] your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much. Have a special day you deserve it all, 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST."

© Getty Images The power couple at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

David wasn't the only member of the Beckham clan to post a birthday tribute in honour of Victoria's milestone birthday.

Alongside a tropical throwback photo, eldest son Brooklyn penned: "Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much x hope you have the most amazing day," whilst Romeo chimed in: "Happy birthday mum, thank you for everything, hope you have the best day, love you," followed by two white heart emojis.

Lovebirds Victoria and David first met back in 1997 in the Manchester United players' lounge, and as the sports star explained in his autobiography, the pair believe they both fell in love at first sight.

Reminiscing about her first meeting with David in 2016, Victoria told British Vogue: "[Love] will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge—although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy… He's going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it)."

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The Beckham clan at the premiere of Netflix's BECKHAM

They went on to tie the knot in an Irish castle in 1999, four months after welcoming their eldest son Brooklyn. Their three younger children Romeo, Cruz and Harper followed in 2002, 2005 and 2011 respectively.

© Instagram The couple are due to celebrate their silver wedding anniversary

The duo have been together now for almost 25 years, and their deep love for each other is showing no signs of waning as they head towards their silver wedding anniversary in July this year.