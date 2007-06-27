Rockers and fashionistas fete iconic photographer

27 JUNE 2007



He made his name shooting some of the world's best known celebrities, so it was no surprise that a posthumous exhibition of the work of the late photographer Herb Ritts drew a stellar crowd when his classic black and white images went on display in London. In his lifetime the snapper-to-the stars enticed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Kofi Annan and Elizabeth Taylor to pose for him, so Tuesday's event marking the retrospective was bound to be a glamorous affair.



His most iconic subjects - like Madonna - came from the worlds of music and fashion, though. And, among those celebrating his talent at Tim Jeffries' Hamilton Gallery were rocker Bryan Adams - now a renowned snapper himself - and David Furnish, there on behalf of partner Elton John. Herb shot several music videos for the millionaire singer in the Eighties.



Los Angeles-born Herb got his first break capturing Richard Gere during his American Gigolo phase. He was also behind the 1989 picture of Cindy Crawford and her catwalk colleagues, which epitomised the height of the supermodel phenomenon.



At the exhibition the fashion scene was represented by Elle Macpherson and Naomi Campbell. Also perusing the pictures was model-turned-designer Elizabeth Hurley who attended with husband Arun Nayar and David Walliams.