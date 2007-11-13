Glam mums Elizabeth and Eva win the battle of bling at gem affair

By day Elizabeth Hurley has been playing cat and mouse games with New York snappers attempting to enjoy a discreet working break with her former boyfriend Hugh Grant without being photographed.



On Tuesday night, though, it was business as usual for the model and swimwear designer as she made one of her sparkling appearances at a Big Apple soiree for jewellers Chopard, which was also attended by another pal, musician Elton John.



The new Mrs Arun Nayar - who's stayed firm friends with actor Hugh, the godfather of her little boy Damian, since their 2000 break up - stepped out in a graduated cream and lime crystal-encrusted cocktail dress. Her head-turning outfit was finished off with a dazzling set of diamonds.



Also showing off an enviable collection of gems - in her case emeralds - was Eva Herzigova. Now the mother of a five-month-old called George, the Czech beauty wowed onlookers in a cream one-shoulder sheath, which showcased her fabulous post-pregnancy figure.



Rounding off the glamorous guest list were model du jour Agyness Deyn, a favourite with Dolce & Gabbana and Armani, and Oscar-winner Adrien Brody and his gorgeous Spanish señorita, Elsa Pataky.