Marc set to return to Oz to rekindle jungle romance with Cerys

26 NOVEMBER 2007



They kept I'm A Celebrity… viewers glued to screens with their obvious chemistry, and now Marc Bannerman and Cerys Matthews are set to be reunited upon her eviction - whenever that may be - from the show. The former EastEnder is preparing to jet back Down Under 'like a knight in shining armour'.



Marc, who became the first celebrity voted off the hit show last week, sent a letter back to the camp this weekend. In it, he revealed he'd come and meet the former-Catatonia star if she wanted him to.



The 34-year-old had returned to the UK after his eviction to patch things up with long-term girlfriend - actress Sarah Matravers - who was "confused" by his behaviour towards Cerys in the jungle. However, the couple have now split, and it seems Marc is keen to pursue his blossoming romance with the 38-year-old Welsh singer. "This could be the biggest love story since Romeo and Juliet," said fellow celeb contestant Anna Ryder Richardson.



For her part Cerys said she was surprised at the speed with which their relationship developed. "I didn't think you could get so intense in such a short amount of time with anybody," she revealed.



Meanwhile, Rodney Marsh became the fifth person to leave the camp on Sunday as viewers voted him off the show. "I expected it to be hard but not as harsh," said the football pundit of his time in the jungle. "The lack of food, lack of sleep, lack of anything to do. It’s tough, it’s really tough."