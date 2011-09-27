Phil Collins' girl Lily and 'Twilight' hunk Taylor professional despite split

Braving the torrential rain, Lily Collins and Taylor Lautner hit the London red carpet to premiere their new film Abduction.



Rumours that the pair have split up after a brief romance seem to be wide of the mark.

Posing together with their arms around each other, they giggled and whispered to each other, oblivious to onlookers.



According to reports, the couple – who got together on the set of the movie – went their separate ways earlier this month.



Lily, who recently channelled the Audrey Hepburn look at the Los Angeles premiere, looked very much like a rock chick in a short black dress.



Meanwhile, Taylor was dapper in a smart black suit.

The actress, 22, who is the daughter of legendary singer Phil Collins recently admitted she is still surprised when people call out her name on the red carpet.



"It feels very surreal," she told MTV on the Los Angeles Abduction red carpet.



"It's weird getting out of a car and people are saying my name. It's still a weird concept to me."



Nineteen-year-old Taylor was left speechless as hundreds of fans battled the heavy downpours to catch a glimpse of him.



"This is unbelievable. I have no words," he said on the rain-sodden red carpet.



"I want to say thank you to them all because the support is the reason I'm here today."



Medics were called to see to a couple of fans who felt giddy and shaken after their encounter.