Exclusive: Jodie Kidd and Andrea Vianini proudly introduce baby Indio

Daredevil action woman Jodie Kidd has parachuted out of helicopters, bungee-jumped in New Zealand and taken part in the Gumball 3000 car rally.



But the 33-year-old model and TV personality says nothing compares to becoming a mother for the first time following the birth of her son Indio last month.





"It’s the most awesome, scary, brilliant, exhilarating experience I’ve ever had in my entire life," she tells this week’s HELLO! magazine. "It beats anything I have ever done by a mile. I feel very blessed."



Posing for the first time with her newborn son and his proud dad – her partner of nearly two years, Argentine polo player Andrea Vianini – at her 16th century grade II-listed home in West Sussex, Jodie reveals how Indio was nearly born in her car on the way to London’s private Portland Hospital.



Her waters broke in the early hours of 5 September, a week before she was due to give birth by scheduled Caesarean, forcing her and Andrea, 46, to make a mad dash to the hospital.



"The contractions were coming quite fast," she tells HELLO!. "I had one long one on the Westway and thought I was very close to having the baby in the car."





Indio was born by emergency Caesarean at 6.13am weighing 7lb 10oz with Andrea filming his arrival and Jodie’s makeup artist sister Jemma watching through a glass screen.



The former Strictly Come Dancing star says she is overwhelmed with love for her new "little man" but jokes that no one warned her "how full-on and completely all-consuming" the first two weeks would be.



"You’re not prepared for that – it’s a huge learning curve, just getting to know your baby."



Jodie plans to join Andrea, who has since returned to South America for the polo season, as soon as Indio is old enough to travel.



Full the full interview, pick up HELLO! Magazine, issue 1195, on sale now.