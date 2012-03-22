'X Factor' Tulisa 'devastated' over leak of intimate video

X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos has said she is "devastated" after a video of her sharing an "intimate moment" with an ex-boyfriend was circulated on the internet.



The former N-Dubz singer, who also apologised to her fans for any offence caused, has obtained an injunction banning anyone from using, publishing, communicating or disclosing all or any part of the film.



In the clip posted on her Twitter account the 23-year-old said: "As you can imagine, I am devastated, heartbroken, I have been in bits for the last few days.





"When you share an intimate moment with someone that you love, you care about and you trust, you never imagine for one minute that that footage may at any point be shared with the rest of the UK or the rest of the people around the world.



"As you can imagine, it's a pretty tough time for me, but I don't feel that I should be the one to take the heat for it, or the stick. This was something that he (former boyfriend Justin Edwards) took upon himself to put online and he is now sitting in silence pretending that it's not him.



"I'm not going to sit here and be violated or be taken advantage of by anyone."



She added: "As much as this is nothing to do with me and it's not my fault and I do feel victimised, I apologise to anyone that this has offended. I know for a fact that it will never happen again."



Tulisa shot to fame as a member of N-Dubz, a band formed with cousin Dappy and ex-boyfriend Fazer in 2000.



Since 2011 she has been a judge on television talent show The X Factor and mentored last year's winning act Little Mix.