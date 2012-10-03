Emily Blunt's sister Felicity reveals classically elegant wedding dress

Some brides swathe themselves in metres of chiffon and ruffles galore on their day of days.



Not Felicity Blunt, who went for something simple and elegant at her star-studded wedding celebration to Stanley Tucci.







VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE

The literary agent looked beautiful in a bespoke dress by Nanette Lepore. The sleeveless white creation featured a lace overlay and a delicate bow belt.



Bridesmaids – Felicity's actress sister Emily, her youngest sister Suzie and friend Amy Dixon – wore almost identical versions to the ceremony, held at at London's Middle Temple Hall, with the reception at restaurant L'Anima.



The pretty dresses can be seen in a picture released by the designer herself, who appears wearing a colourful design of her own creation.



Nanette was an obvious choice to create the gown – she's a good friend of the groom, who is a regular at her runway shows.















The Hunger Games actor Stanley and Felicity exchanged vows last month in a private ceremony, but decided to celebrate their marriage with a group of friends at the weekend.



Acting as best man was Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi and celebrity guests included Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Ewan McGregor, and Colin Firth.



Stanley and Felicity met through Emily, who loved working with him on The Devil Wears Prada and was convinced he would hit it off with her sister.



This is Stanley's second marriage. His first wife, Kate – with whom he had three children – died of cancer in 2009.