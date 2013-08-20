One Direction premiere: watch live streaming with HELLO! Online

One Direction are due to make their appearance at London's Leicester Square for the premiere of their documentary, This Is Us, on Tuesday night.



An estimated 10,000 fans, who call themselves Directioners, are expected to gather for tonight's event in central London, in the hope that they will catch a glimpse of heartthrobs Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.



Hundreds of fans have been camping out since Sunday, with posters and banners at the ready.



The pop sensations are just as excited as their fans are for the UK premiere and have kept their Directioners updated on Twitter.



"Just pinching myself! Absolutely huge day today! We want u to know that u made this all happen! And when u see the film or are standing on Leicester square tonight! U can all turn to each other and be like "we did this" so thank you so much," tweeted Niall.



"Long day of interviews for the film.. Got me excited for tomorrow," posted Harry.





Ahead of the much-anticipated release of the film, HELLO! went to a Q&A session at a top secret London location to find out what the boys had to say about the documentary.



Liam took the opportunity to praise their famously devoted fans, saying, "We all think our fans are amazing. The dedication they show is second to none and we think they're the best fans in the world."



"I think it's a way for us to get across what we're like and what we're like with each other," said Harry.