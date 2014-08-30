David Beckham leaves LA sporting a bandage after motorbike accident

David Beckham sported a white bandage on his right arm as he left Los Angeles on Friday morning.



Despite the injury, the 39-year-old still managed to carry his and Victoria's three-year-old daughter Harper, while the couple's sons Romeo, 11, and Cruz, nine, followed closely behind at the Los Angeles International Airport.



Just the day before, the football legend had fallen off his motorbike in the middle of a busy section of Sunset Boulevard.

David had a minor motorbike accident this week





David had just left the famous Shamrock Tattoo studio in West Hollywood when he lost control of his motorbike, described as a "custom-built Super Vintage 93 Knuckle," TMZ reports.



He then enlisted the help of studio staff to push his bike back to the shop while he sought assistance.



Despite the incident, from which David escaped with just a minor injury, the dad-of-four looked his usual handsome self as he left the States, dressed in a dark blue T-Shirt and black jeans, while tot Harper was adorable in a white summer dress and her hair in plaits.

David and Harper pictured at LAX airport in May last year





Romeo, meanwhile, looked the spitting image of his father in a button down shirt, aviator sunglasses and bright pink trainers.



His younger brother Cruz opted for an Adidas tracksuit and a long silver chain with dog tags as he held the former footballer's hand.

Brooklyn pictured at the If I Stay LA premiere





The family was likely on their way to join mum Victoria. She is currently in the British capital where she is monitoring the progress of her flagship store ahead of its opening this autumn.