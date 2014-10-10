Kim Kardashian shows striking resemblance between herself and daughter North

Kim Kardashian has shared photographs showing the striking resemblance between herself and her daughter North West.



The reality TV star took to Instagram on Thursday to post a snap showing adorable 16-month-old North, next to a photograph of herself at around the same age. The doting mum captioned the photographs: "ME/NORTH #MiniMe".

North looks just like her mum in the photos Kim posted on Instagram



In the shots, it is clear that her little one is taking after her, as North's features look incredibly similar to Kim's when she was herself a little girl.



North is following in her mum's sartorially-savvy footsteps too – the duo have already stepped out in matching designer outfits.



And North has been pictured snoozing with one of her mum's engagement rings in her hand. She may have her own diamond soon, according to HollywoodLife.



The website has reported that Kanye, 36, has asked the couple's wedding ring designer to create a diamond tribute to his little girl.

Kim with her favourite and cutest accessory, North





The Yeezus star is reportedly incorporating a tiny band with a princess-cut diamond for his daughter to wear on her wedding finger throughout her childhood.



"He's in the process of designing her a one-of-a-kind diamond ring for her to wear on her wedding finger. It symbolizes Dada's love for his little angel," a source said.



The star is designing the ring with famed jeweller Lorraine Schwartz, whom he entrusted to create the ring for Kim, for their wedding in May.



"He says it's going to be princess cut with her name engraved in the band and will have the biggest diamond on it that she can possibly carry on her little finger," the source added.