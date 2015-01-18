Mick Jagger donates scholarship in late partner L'Wren Scott's name

Mick Jagger has honoured his late partner L'Wren Scott's memory by donating a scholarship in her name. Ten months after L'Wren's tragic death in March 2014, Rolling Stone Mick has donated a three-year scholarship to Central Saint Martins fashion school.



From October, the legacy will be an award for one MA student each year to cover fees and part of their living expenses.

"I am very grateful to receive this extremely generous scholarship package, gifted by Mick Jagger in L'Wren Scott's name," Fabio Piras, course director of the MA fashion program at CSM, told WWD.



"Our students sacrifice much to take up this course and work extremely hard when they are here," he added. "I am proud of the fact that this course continues to be recognized as a major contributor to the future of the global fashion industry."

L'Wren took her own life at the age of 49 on 17 March 2014 and was found by her assistant at her apartment in Chelsea, Manhattan.



The Utah-born designer's suicide shocked many, including her musician partner of 13 years Mick.



"I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way," the 71-year-old said in a statement. "We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves.



"She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me," he added. "I have been touched by the tributes that people have paid to her, and also the personal messages of support that I have received. I will never forget her, Mick."

A memorial for L'Wren was held on 2 May for her friends by Mick and her brother Randall Bambrough in New York City.



Stars including Meg Ryan, Renee Zellweger, Sarah Jessica Parker, Julianne Moore and Anna Wintour stepped out at St Bartholomew's Church to remember their friend.



Mick also sang Bob Dylan song Just Like A Woman and poems were read by L'Wren's niece Hannah Bambrough and Mick's son James Jagger.