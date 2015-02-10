Bobbi Kristina Brown: Loved ones gather for candlelight vigil

The family and friends of Bobbi Kristina Brown gathered for a candlelight vigil on Monday evening to pray for the 21-year-old, who is fighting for her life in hospital. Around 500 people came together for the event, called Shining A Light For Healing for Bobbi Kristina Brown, at the Riverdale Town Centre amphitheatre in Georgia. There were tears, prayers and gospel songs as they rallied around in support of the only child of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.



Among those present for the vigil, which began at 7pm and lasted for around 90 minutes, were family members, including Bobbi Kristina's uncle Tommy Brown, and her aunts Tina and Leaola, People reports.

Friends and family have held a candlelight vigil for Bobbi Kristina Brown





Speaking on behalf of her loved ones, Tommy told those who had gathered, "I know she thanks all of y'all. Continue to pray for us. Remember when you wake up we should all pray for each other."



Riverdale mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon said of the tragedy, "Nobody knows but God. It's not over until God says it's over."



Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious at her home on 31 January. She was rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in the bath at her Atlanta residence.



Poignantly, this week will mark the third anniversary of the death of her mother Whitney, who was found dead in a bathtub in an LA hotel on 11 February 2012.

Bobbi Kristina Brown with her late mother Whitney Houston





According to reports, police have now launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Bobbi Kristina's drowning, with a source telling People: "Foul play is being investigated…. including drug use and possible cover-up to remove evidence from the crime scene."



As questions linger over the tragedy, Bobbi Kristina's heartbroken loved ones continue to pray for a miracle. "There has been no change," a Brown family member told the publication. "We are hoping that God will see fit to perform a miracle in her, so that he will get the glory."