Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse 'end their two-year relationship'

After two years of dating, Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse have reportedly called time on their relationship. The A-list couple are said to have ended their romance just before the Oscars at the end of February but as they made the decision to remain friends, Suki attended the ceremony with Bradley and his mum.

Oscar nominee Bradley, 40, and 23-year-old Suki first made headlines in March 2013. The globetrotting love affair began in London when Suki, who is good friends with the Delevingne sisters Poppy and Cara, was introduced to the actor.



Suki and Bradley at the Serpentine Gallery opening in 2014



Bradley immediately won her over with his "ridiculously good dancing," she revealed, and although they kept their relationship under wraps, Suki was Bradley's date to the 2014 SAG Awards, before the pair later made an appearance together at the White House dinner in February 2014.

The low key couple rarely spoke about one another, although Suki did make an exception when she told Elle Magazine: "I don't talk about my boyfriend because it's boring. But we did meet at the Style Awards, I’ll give you that.

"Look, maybe it's best for me to say, 'I'm not one of those girls who goes on about their boyfriends.' I do think whatever I say will sound weird."



Suki and Bradley during happier times at Wimbledon Championships



She added: "But the truth is, if I start talking about him, I probably won't be able to stop. And I don't really want to talk about him, you know?"

As the pair adjust to single life they have plenty to focus on. Suki is forging ahead with her modelling career while adding to her burgeoning acting CV with Insurgent, which is out in the UK on 20 March, and the upcoming Pride & Prejudice & Zombies movie.

Bradley meanwhile is currently filming his fourth film in as many years, Joy, with close friend Jennifer Lawrence.