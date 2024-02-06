Multi-millionaire Kylie Jenner's OTT birthday bash for Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, revealed - a look inside

After Kylie Jenner had teased her birthday party for Stormi and Aire on her story, carrying balloons upstairs, fans couldn't wait to see what the Kylie Cosmetics mogul had done for her kids' birthdays.

Thanks to her sister, Kim Kardashian, fans got a sneak peek into the extravagant bash for Stormi and Aire, who turned six and two respectively. Kim took to her Instagram stories to share the ins and outs of the over the top party.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian gives an inside look at Kylie’s party for Stormi and Aire

The SKIMS entrepreneur, 43, shared a video of a Stormi mascot dancing while a DJ played the song 'Goosebumps' by her father Travis Scott in the background.

The mascot embodied the six year old by wearing a giant bobblehead with beaded hair. On the dance floor beneath the dancer, the word 'STORMI' was emblazoned in big colorful letters. The DJ booth was decorated with clouds, as a false night sky was behind them, and kids could be heard screaming with excitement in the background.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Kylie hired a Stormi mascot

Another incredible detail from the party was that Kylie had hired out fairground rides. Kids could enjoy a ride on the Kite Flyer, which would see them nestled into a 'kite' that would fly them through the air.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Kylie organised a funfair ride

Kim even showed off the finer details of the night, as guests could enjoy cotton candy in the shapes of clouds and lightning bolts to represent both Stormi and Aire. Kylie had even arranged for road sign-style decorations which had her kids' names and ages on them.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Adorable details from the party

A small theme from the party seemed to be that the DJ opted to play music that related to the family in some way. Not only did the DJ play Travis Scott's music, they also blasted the unreleased verse by North West from Kanye West's upcoming album.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Kylie took Stormi to the Jacquemus show

Kylie gave an adorable insight into Stormi's relationships with her aunts in Interview Magazine, as she revealed to Jennifer Lawrence that her six-year-old is closest to Khloé.

She explained: "She's everyone's second mother. She was my second mother. So to see Stormi have that same relationship with Khloe, it warms my heart every time."

Kylie gave a further glimpse into her daughter's childhood by highlighting that she's slowly learning about her mom's success.

"My son is too young to know what’s going on", she admitted. "But I told Stormi that Mommy makes clothes now. I have my Khy collection coming out and I made her all mini-versions of all the pieces from our first drop. I like her to be involved in everything that I do, and I’m always doing special things for her."