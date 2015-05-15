Newlyweds Jenson Button and Jessica Michibata enjoy date night in London

Jenson Button and his wife Jessica Michibata Button enjoyed a glamorous date night together on Thursday night. The newlyweds looked as happy as ever as they attended the Icons of Style dinner hosted by Michael Kors and Vanity Fair at The Ivy in London.

Model Jessica dressed up for the occasion in a black and red strapless dress teamed with complementing red lipstick, while her Formula One champion husband looked dapper in a three piece suit and white shirt.

The couple cosied up for drinks together at the bar and mingled with their guests, including designer Michael Kors.

Jenson and Jessica Button attended the Icons of Style dinner

It was a rare public appearance for the couple, who tied the knot in December. While they kept their romantic Hawaiian nuptials under wraps, Jessica has since spoken out about their "incredible day" in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.

"It was very private and intimate," she said. "We wrote our own vows because we wanted to say something that was personal to just the two of us. I designed my dress – something very simple and modest – and I could hear my sisters crying at several points during the service.

Jessica also told HELLO! that memories of Jenson's beloved late father John, who died last year after a heart attack, also made her feel "incredibly emotional" on the big day.

The newlyweds mingled with Michael Kors

"I did cry a few times, but I cried most when Jenson talked about his father," she said. "He misses him so much and so do I. I loved him. He was like a father to me and he treated me like his own daughter. It is still very hard without him."

Jessica also hinted that she and Jenson would like to start a family together in the future.

"I definitely want to be a mum. If I can be half the mother my mum was to me, I'd be very happy.

"But at the moment, I'm still working and travelling with Jenson and it's great, but it's not the best lifestyle for children, so we'll wait a while. I don't feel under pressure to have a baby right away."