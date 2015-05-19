Kim Kardashian: 'Live the happiest life you can live!'

Kim Kardashian has some words of advice for her fans following Bruce Jenner's gender transition. The mum-of-one tweeted throughout Keeping up with The Kardashians: About Bruce on Monday evening, and shared her opinions of the show.

"Live the happiest life you can live! #AboutBruce #KUWTK," she tweeted.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Kim Kardashian tweeted her support for Bruce Jenner

Kim's message echoed the words of her mum Kris Jenner, who - during an emotional conversation - told Bruce she just wanted him to be happy.

"Live the happiest life you can, that's all I care about," Kris told Bruce. "That you go through all of this for an amazing outcome. I just want you to know you are a great dad, you are a great friend and you were a great partner. It isn't just about me and my feelings, I just want you to be happy."

Live the happiest life you can live! #AboutBruce #KUWTK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 19, 2015

Kim also shared her hopes for Bruce's future in the second part of the reality TV special, saying: "Now that Bruce can be who he wants to be, and that this secret has been lifted, he can hopefully now live a happy life."

The 34-year-old has been vocal in her support for her step-dad since he announced he is transgender in a revealing interview with Diane Sawyer.

Speaking to Matt Lauer on the Today Show, Kim revealed that she is proud of Bruce.

Love is the courage to live the truest, best version of yourself. Bruce is love. I love you Bruce. #ProudDaughter A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 24, 2015 at 11:11pm PDT





"Bruce is the most honest… just, he has the biggest heart. And I'm really happy for him that he is living life the way he wants to live it, and that he has found inner peace and just pure happiness."

Kim also said that Bruce looks "beautiful" as a woman.

"It was amazing and she looked beautiful, really beautiful," Kim told Access Hollywood. "She was dressed up, beautiful make-up, beautiful hair, very, very beautiful and very comfortable."

While Bruce has admitted to stealing an outfit from Kim's wardrobe as he explores his new style, the mum-of-one saw the funny side, tweeting: "Bruce & I in the closet is so funny! He stole my outfit!!!!!!"