David Beckham meets 'great' Scottie Pippen at his private whisky event

Proving that he is the epitome of good style and taste, David Beckham opened the doors to a select few for an ultra-glam event in Miami. The retired footballer and his long-time friend Simon Fuller hosted a bash on a luxurious private estate on Palm Island, where they mingled with the likes of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and American actor Chadwick Boseman.

Sharing a picture from the evening, David, who looked suave in a navy suit and unbuttoned white shirt, told fans how "amazing" it was to meet the basketball star.

"I have no words, amazing to meet the great Scottie Pippen #haigclubmiami," wrote David on Instagram. The handsome Brit flashed his cheeky smile at the camera, while standing alongside the towering sportsman.

David held the event to promote his single grain scotch whisky, Haig Club. Guests were served a delicious array of Haig Club cocktails and the impressive menu for the evening was prepared by local award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein.

"Miami is one of my favourite cities and it's a place which means a lot to me," said the former England football captain. "It has such energy and vibrancy – people here are always looking for new experiences and so it's great to be able to present HAIG CLUB™ here in this way for friends old and new."

While famous for his football skills, his model looks and his charming family, David, 40, has also made his mark on some of London's glitziest bars with his new whisky.

The blend is fast becoming a fixture on the capital's bar scene, popping up in some of London's most exclusive hotel bars such as the iconic Savoy Hotel's American Bar, the Corinthia's stylish Bassoon Bar and the Mondrian's uber cool Dandelyan Bar.

During his trip to the US, David also had a visit from his eldest son Brooklyn. The 16-year-old shared an Instagram snap of their reunion, joking that his dad wasn't happy with him.

"Dads not happy about me being cooler than him," Brooklyn told his 4.3 million followers, alongside the black-and-white snap. However it's clearly in jest, as David was unable to completely hold back a smile.