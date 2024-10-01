Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham bursts with pride as son Romeo makes big career step
Subscribe
David Beckham bursts with pride as son Romeo makes big career step
david beckham smiling in navy jacket© Getty Images

David Beckham bursts with pride as son Romeo makes big career step

The former England captain is married to fashion designer Victoria Beckham

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Former footballer David Beckham couldn't contain his pride on Monday as his son Romeo made a splash on the runway.

Following in his stylish mother's footsteps, Romeo, 22, floated down the catwalk for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week.

Romeo walked for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week © Getty Images
Romeo walked for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week

Romeo, who has previously modelled for the likes of Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent, appeared in his element, rocking a pair of biker-esque jeans with exposed seams, futuristic silver trainers, a blue and pink striped polo top and a pair of ultra-modern wraparound sunglasses.

father with two sons on boat© Instagram
David shares a close bond with his three sons

Doting dad David was quick to heap praise on his son, writing on Instagram: "Proud of you mate well done," followed by a white heart emoji. David and Victoria'seldest son, Brooklyn, meanwhile, sweetly penned: "Well done bro xx love you so much."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Romeo Beckham looks just like Harper in unseen photos

Earlier this month, Romeo reportedly left his Premier League football club in a bid to pursue a career in the fashion world. While Romeo had initially been following in his father's footsteps, it's been reported that he's since had a change of heart and is now looking to emulate his mother's success.

He originally joined Brentford just last year after featuring in Arsenal's youth set-up in 2014 and eventually joining his dad's team Inter Miami across the pond.

While Romeo has taken a step back from the football pitch, it's thought that he will continue to work with the Brentford Penguins – a team consisting of players aged five and above with Down's syndrome.

romeo beckham brentford b against middlesex fa© Getty Images
Romeo played for Brentford B

Romeo's moment in the limelight comes after his mother Victoria presented her SS25 collection at the Château de Bagatelle in the Bois de Boulogne.

The occasion was a family affair, with the Beckham clan turning out in full force to support VB and her eponymous brand.

couple at fashion show in tuxedos © Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz also attended VB's show

Harper, 13, wowed in a cut-out blush maxi dress, David looked dapper in a razor-sharp suit, Romeo looked fashion-forward in an all-black ensemble and singer Cruz, nailed 70s cool in a billowing white shirt, flared trousers and white leather loafers.

Also in attendance were a string of A-list stars including the likes of Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Vergara, Shanina Shaik and Eva Chen.

David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham heading to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show© Instagram
The Beckham clan supported Victoria at her fashion show

Ahead of Victoria's dazzling presentation, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper sweetly posed for a family photograph inside a lavish Parisian apartment.

Captioning the snapshot, David wrote: "On the way to mum's show and trying to get a picture was a little challenging 'Dad before you post it we all have to approve'. Love you all, can't wait to see you @brooklynpeltzbeckham & @nicolaannepeltzbeckham, we love you mum and are so proud of you @victoriabeckham."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More