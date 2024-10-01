David Beckham bursts with pride as son Romeo makes big career step

Former footballer David Beckham couldn't contain his pride on Monday as his son Romeo made a splash on the runway.
Following in his stylish mother's footsteps, Romeo, 22, floated down the catwalk for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week.
Romeo, who has previously modelled for the likes of Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent, appeared in his element, rocking a pair of biker-esque jeans with exposed seams, futuristic silver trainers, a blue and pink striped polo top and a pair of ultra-modern wraparound sunglasses.
Doting dad David was quick to heap praise on his son, writing on Instagram: "Proud of you mate well done," followed by a white heart emoji. David and Victoria'seldest son, Brooklyn, meanwhile, sweetly penned: "Well done bro xx love you so much."
Earlier this month, Romeo reportedly left his Premier League football club in a bid to pursue a career in the fashion world. While Romeo had initially been following in his father's footsteps, it's been reported that he's since had a change of heart and is now looking to emulate his mother's success.
He originally joined Brentford just last year after featuring in Arsenal's youth set-up in 2014 and eventually joining his dad's team Inter Miami across the pond.
While Romeo has taken a step back from the football pitch, it's thought that he will continue to work with the Brentford Penguins – a team consisting of players aged five and above with Down's syndrome.
Romeo's moment in the limelight comes after his mother Victoria presented her SS25 collection at the Château de Bagatelle in the Bois de Boulogne.
The occasion was a family affair, with the Beckham clan turning out in full force to support VB and her eponymous brand.
Harper, 13, wowed in a cut-out blush maxi dress, David looked dapper in a razor-sharp suit, Romeo looked fashion-forward in an all-black ensemble and singer Cruz, nailed 70s cool in a billowing white shirt, flared trousers and white leather loafers.
Also in attendance were a string of A-list stars including the likes of Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Vergara, Shanina Shaik and Eva Chen.
Ahead of Victoria's dazzling presentation, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper sweetly posed for a family photograph inside a lavish Parisian apartment.
Captioning the snapshot, David wrote: "On the way to mum's show and trying to get a picture was a little challenging 'Dad before you post it we all have to approve'. Love you all, can't wait to see you @brooklynpeltzbeckham & @nicolaannepeltzbeckham, we love you mum and are so proud of you @victoriabeckham."