David Beckham bursts with pride as son Romeo makes big career step

Former footballer David Beckham couldn't contain his pride on Monday as his son Romeo made a splash on the runway.

Following in his stylish mother's footsteps, Romeo, 22, floated down the catwalk for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week.

© Getty Images Romeo walked for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week

Romeo, who has previously modelled for the likes of Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent, appeared in his element, rocking a pair of biker-esque jeans with exposed seams, futuristic silver trainers, a blue and pink striped polo top and a pair of ultra-modern wraparound sunglasses.

© Instagram David shares a close bond with his three sons

Doting dad David was quick to heap praise on his son, writing on Instagram: "Proud of you mate well done," followed by a white heart emoji. David and Victoria'seldest son, Brooklyn, meanwhile, sweetly penned: "Well done bro xx love you so much."

Earlier this month, Romeo reportedly left his Premier League football club in a bid to pursue a career in the fashion world. While Romeo had initially been following in his father's footsteps, it's been reported that he's since had a change of heart and is now looking to emulate his mother's success.

He originally joined Brentford just last year after featuring in Arsenal's youth set-up in 2014 and eventually joining his dad's team Inter Miami across the pond.

While Romeo has taken a step back from the football pitch, it's thought that he will continue to work with the Brentford Penguins – a team consisting of players aged five and above with Down's syndrome.

© Getty Images Romeo played for Brentford B

Romeo's moment in the limelight comes after his mother Victoria presented her SS25 collection at the Château de Bagatelle in the Bois de Boulogne.

The occasion was a family affair, with the Beckham clan turning out in full force to support VB and her eponymous brand.

© Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz also attended VB's show

Harper, 13, wowed in a cut-out blush maxi dress, David looked dapper in a razor-sharp suit, Romeo looked fashion-forward in an all-black ensemble and singer Cruz, nailed 70s cool in a billowing white shirt, flared trousers and white leather loafers.

Also in attendance were a string of A-list stars including the likes of Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Vergara, Shanina Shaik and Eva Chen.

© Instagram The Beckham clan supported Victoria at her fashion show

Ahead of Victoria's dazzling presentation, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper sweetly posed for a family photograph inside a lavish Parisian apartment.

Captioning the snapshot, David wrote: "On the way to mum's show and trying to get a picture was a little challenging 'Dad before you post it we all have to approve'. Love you all, can't wait to see you @brooklynpeltzbeckham & @nicolaannepeltzbeckham, we love you mum and are so proud of you @victoriabeckham."