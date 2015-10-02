Donna Air attends George Clooney's tequila launch after denying James Middleton split rumours

Donna Air enjoyed a glamorous night out on Thursday, just days after she took steps to deny that she and boyfriend James Middleton had parted ways. The 36-year-old led the stars at the joint launch of George Clooney's Casamigos Tequila brand - which he founded with Rande Gerber and Michael Meldman - and Cindy Crawford's book at London's Beaumont Hotel.

The television presenter looked effortlessly chic in a blue striped shirt paired with tailored black trousers and strappy heels, with her blonde hair worn in loose waves. Donna looked happy and relaxed as she mingled with guests, who also included Lewis Hamilton, Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald.

Donna Air attended George Clooney's tequila launch on Thursday

The outing came just days after Donna released a statement to say she and boyfriend James Middleton are "still very much a couple" after being surrounded by rumours that they had ended their two-and-a-half year relationship.

In a joint statement to HELLO! the pair said: "Mark Twain once complained that reports of his death were exaggerated. A few days ago we were equally amazed to read the obituaries of our relationship in the national press.

"Happily, we can report that our relationship is NOT over. We are still very much a couple and have not parted ways."

Donna and James recently denied rumours that they had split

Recent press reports had claimed that James had called off their relationship because he wasn't ready to settle down with Donna and didn't think they would last the distance, however the couple said: "All recent stories are untrue and without merit."

The couple met in February 2013 when they were introduced at exclusive private members' club No 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, London. Following their initial meeting the two enjoyed a string of low-key dates attempting to keep out of the public eye.

The pair don't often speak out about their relationship in public, but Donna recently told You magazine that James brings "a lot of fun" into the home that she shares with her 12-year-old daughter Freya, and described him as a "pretty awesome boyfriend".