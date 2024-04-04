James Middleton makes rare sweet comment about baby Inigo

James Middleton is every inch the doting dad and on Wednesday, he made a sweet comment about his six-month-old son, Inigo.

Princess Kate's brother, 36, and his wife Alizeé welcomed their bundle of joy in October, and it sounds like they are experiencing a number of the trials and tribulations all new parents go through.

Captioning a photo of who appeared to be their family dog, Isla, lying sleepily on the floor, James penned on his Ella & Co Instagram page: "My face when I’ve been woken up by the 6-month-old at 4 in the morning."

Six months is an exciting age, and according to the parenting platform, Emma's Diary, little Inigo will be on the move.

James and Alizée welcomed their little boy in October

The website states: "At six months, some babies are perfecting the art of shuffling along on their bottoms, while others are starting to make progress with the early stages of crawling. Don’t forget all babies are different, so they will each reach these stages at different times.

"With your baby quickly learning to move themselves around the room, now is the ideal time to start baby-proofing your home to keep your little one safe once they get mobile."

Therefore, it's likely to be all systems go in the Middleton household as the doting parents will no doubt be making sure their beautiful Berkshire home is fit for their growing little one.

Since welcoming their bundle of joy back in October, James and Alizée have been wonderfully, hands-on parents and have already taken Inigo abroad multiple times.

The couple enjoyed a family ski trip in January with two of their pups, Isla and Mabel, and James shared the most incredible video of the dogs running whilst he pulled Inigo on a sleigh in the mountains.

James Middleton shares incredible video from first family ski trip

The family also enjoyed a trip to St Lucia the following month, at the same time as James' sister, Pippa Middleton. James followed in his sister, Princess Kate's footsteps, who reportedly took Prince George in 2019 where he allegedly celebrated his sixth birthday.

As well as being parents to their one-year-old, James and Alizée have six dogs, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala and Isla.

© Instagram The dogs take their parenting responsibilities seriously

James is incredibly passionate about his dogs and has been open about how his late dog Ella - whom he got from Pets as Therapy - saved his life when he was battling depression. Ella was also the inspiration behind his dog and lifestyle brand, Ella & Co.

Announcing Inigo's arrival on social media, James shared an adorable photo of his son surrounded by his furry siblings as well as a photo of him holding a little photo from Ella.

© Instagram James made sure his baby was close to his beloved dog Ella

Amongst a lengthy caption about his son's arrival, he commented: "We have settled into our new life as parents and I've told