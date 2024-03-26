James Middleton shares touching family video from sprawling family garden

James Middleton took to social media on Sunday with an adorable video featuring a number of his family members.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur filmed himself alongside his dog Isla, as well as a whole cohort of furry friends, advising dog owners how to welcome puppies into their home. Several moments of the footage appeared to be filmed at the dad-of-one's sprawling family garden in Berkshire, which he shares with his wife, Alizeé and baby son Inigo. See the full video below.

James Middleton shares adorable family video with dog Isla from sprawling garden

Alongside the video were the words: "Happy National Puppy Day! There's a minefield of information out there on how you should prepare taking a puppy home for the first time.

"With a pack of six dogs and multiple litters under my belt, check out the link in my bio for my best advice on welcoming your new puppy home."

© Chris Terry James is besotted by his pack and has welcomed a number of furry friends into his family home

The end of the clip showed James cuddling up with his dog Isla in the sunshine. As well as Isla, James shares his home with his dogs, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala.

Princess Kate's brother couldn't be more besotted by his pack and has been incredibly open about how having dogs saved his mental health, particularly his dog Ella, who passed away last January.

© Instagram James made sure his baby was close to his beloved dog Ella

The video came just two days after James shared a sweet tribute to his sister, the Princess of Wales, following the shocking news she was being treated for cancer.

The photo, which was shared on Friday following the announcement, showed James and Kate as children, beaming for the camera whilst enjoying a walk in amongst the mountains.

© Instagram James shared a touching tribute to his sister, the Princess of Wales following new of her cancer treatment on Friday

The image was followed by the most supportive words: "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

The brother-sister duo have always been exceptionally close, with James revealing that she and their sister, Pippa, were incredibly supportive during his battle with depression.

In 2021, James told the Telegraph that the sisters joined a number of James' therapy sessions.

"Not necessarily at the same time, but either individually and sometimes together and that was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working," he told the publication.

"And I think the way the therapy helped me was that I didn’t need my family to say, 'What can we do?' The only thing they could do was just come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand."

The Princess of Wales shared she is currently in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy in an emotional video that was filmed by BBC studios on Wednesday last week, and shared with the public on Friday. Kensington Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer Kate is being treated for.