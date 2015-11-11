Jennifer Aniston's rep confirms viral story about actress is fake

A story about Jennifer Aniston that has been making the rounds on social media is false, the actress' spokesperson has confirmed. The story, posted on a Facebook fan page, led thousands to believe that Jennifer had helped a homeless woman and her baby – but it turns out that the Good Samaritan story is fake.

"Jennifer does not participate in social media so basically what you see on fan pages is taken from articles they have seen on her," a representative told The Huffington Post. "This particular story, we have no idea where it came from and has nothing to do with Jennifer."

A picture of the Hollywood star embracing a fan was uploaded on Facebook on Monday and underneath it a caption explained, in first person narrative, how a teenage homeless girl was helped.

"I was day tripping to Vancouver from Seattle and stopped in for lunch at a little cafe. From my window I saw a young... Posted by Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday, 10 November 2015

Fans were led to believe that Jennifer Aniston had helped a homeless girl and her baby

At the bottom of the lengthy, heart-warming story the author did clarify that the story had nothing to do with Jennifer or her fan, however many seemed to miss this.

"P.S - This story is not related to any celebrity and the person in the picture is just a wonderful fan and it's not related to her but a story worth sharing!" it read.

Fans were quick to comment on how kind Jennifer was, for supposedly helping the teen by giving her and her baby food and medicine. Her story was then explained.

"Jennifer does not participate in social media," her spokesperson said

"She opened up and we talked," the post read. "She was 15, got pregnant, parents were angry and she was fighting with them. She ran away. She had been gone almost 1 full year. I asked her if she'd like to go home and she got silent.

"We talked more, I wanted her to use my phone to call home but she wouldn't... but eventually agreed. She dialed the number and I took the phone, her mum picked up and I said 'Hello'. Awkwardly introduced myself and said her daughter would like to speak to her, silence, and I heard crying."

The Good Samaritan then drove the girl to the bus station and gave her a ticket to go home. The girl, named Alice, is now 21 and her baby is called Joe. She is studying at college and sends her heroine a Christmas card each year to thank her for her kind deed.

The story was originally posted on a Reddit thread five years ago, entitled "What is the nicest thing you've ever done that no one knows about?" It was then reposted on Jennifer's Facebook fan page and has since been shared more than 69,000 times.