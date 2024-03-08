Jennifer Aniston's act of kindness in personal life gets recognized in special award close to home

Jennifer Aniston was honored with an incredible award during Women's History Month, as PETA gave her the "I'll Be There for You Adoption Advocacy Award".

The nonprofit organization, advocating for animal rights, explained that this award was for promoting adoption over shopping for pets, and raising awareness for homeless animals to help them find homes.

© Permission from PETA PETA's award to Jennifer

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange explained that the reason they decided to recognize Jennifer for the award was because she has: "proved that she’ll always be there for homeless animals by only adopting and never buying dogs or cats and using her massive platform to spotlight animals in need".

© @jenniferaniston Instagram Jennifer showing her dog some love

"PETA urges everyone to follow her lead by finding their next friend at a shelter and notes that when you buy an animal, a homeless one loses his or her chance at a good home."

Jennifer regularly reposts photos and videos of her three adopted dogs, Lord Chesterfield, Clyde and Sophie, in order to promote adoption. She previously owned two other dogs, Norman and Dolly, who died in 2011 and 2019 respectively.

The star is a devoted dog owner, who regularly brings her pooches to set with her. Back in 2022 when she was on the cover of Allure, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde never once left her side during the whole photography process as she gave fans a behind the scenes look.

A keen animal lover, the Friends actress regularly shares photos and videos of homeless animals to her 45 million Instagram followers.

She previously told People that: "My friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes."

"And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie because it's all about whether they are going to be happy."

PETA has long-highlighted the number of overrun animal shelters, as "pandemic puppies" bought from breeders and pet stores during COVID-19 lockdowns are now being dumped in record numbers.