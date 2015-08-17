Jennifer Aniston's 'wedding dress' sparks online frenzy

Jennifer Aniston fans were in for a surprise when a photo of a bride in a wedding dress was circulated online, leaving some to believe that the woman in the picture was the Hollywood actress herself. The image was in fact shared from Jennifer's Facebook fan page and caused a social media meltdown, given that the ceremony was shrouded in secrecy.

Jennifer and her fiancé Justin Theroux married on Wednesday 5 August in their Bel-Air home in front of 70 guests, in a hush-hush ceremony officiated by Jimmy Kimmel.

Few details have been released about the intimate evening, but the bride is said to have stunned in a "very simple, but beautiful" gown.

Jennifer Aniston's Facebook fan page shared this photo online of a bride in a wedding dress

Fans were fooled into thinking the photo on the fan page was of Jennifer herself. It was of a bride standing with her back to the camera, showing off her hourglass figure in a mermaid wedding dress that featured gorgeous lace sleeves, a revealing V back and a long flowing train.

Jennifer's doppelganger also wore her honey blonde locks in a high ponytail and had her face turned away from the camera.

The photo was in fact taken from the official website of Dimitrius Dalia, a haute couture wedding dress designer from Israel. The gown that the model wears is from the 2014 collection.

The former Friends star married in a strapless, off-white number

While Jennifer, 46, has yet to release a photo from her big day, sources have previously disclosed some information about the wedding dress.

"It was very simple, but beautiful," an insider told People. "It wasn't a white colour – it was like an off-white, cream colour. Very classy, fitted well and simple."

Another source confirmed that Jennifer's wedding dress was cream and that it was "strapless, elegant and flowy".

Jennifer and Justin Theroux married in secret at their home in Bel-Air on 5 August

This is certainly in keeping with the bride's style, as the former Friends star often steps out onto the red carpet in very feminine, strapless numbers.

Representatives for Versace, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood have all confirmed that they did not dress the bride. Valentino, a forever popular choice for brides including royalty, could be a possibility, as Jennifer often dons the Italian brand for high-profile red carpet events.