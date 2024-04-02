Sandra Bullock's support from Jennifer Aniston following partner's tragic death – their unlikely friendship explored

It's been nearly eight months since the tragic passing of photographer Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock's partner of nearly eight years, after a battle with ALS.

The 59-year-old actress has receded from the spotlight in recent months, choosing to grieve and lead her life privately while raising her two children, Louis, now 14, and Laila, who will turn 12 later this year.

The star has been leaning on her A-list friends for support in the meantime, including the likes of Octavia Spencer, Robert Downey Jr., Jason Bateman, and none other than Jennifer Aniston.

© Getty Images Sandra Bullock has maintained a low profile in recent months

Over the past week, the pair have been spotted together enjoying dinner in New York, visiting a cosmetic retreat, and even catching a Broadway show, several girls nights in a row.

Sandra and Jennifer have been friends for years, with their relationship coming from an unlikely source – an introduction courtesy of an ex-boyfriend.

Jennifer's 2020 story with Interview Magazine, in which she spoke with Sandra herself, shed more light on that story, in which they revealed that they were introduced by actor Tate Donovan at a CAA party held after the Golden Globe Awards.

© Getty Images The stars were introduced at a Golden Globes after-party by CAA years ago

"That was the first time we met. The second time was at our friend Lorenzo's wedding," Sandra remembered of the night," to which Jennifer playfully added: "I sent you a note and you sent me a shot."

MORE: Sandra Bullock scatters late partner Bryan Randall's ashes in river on what would have been his 58th birthday

Their wedding shenanigans led to a night of downing shots of Jack Daniels, and while both bemoaned being at a wedding with no tequila shots, the Speed star continued: "I sent you a shot, and I recall that we went back and forth a few times, and if I'm not mistaken, that was the first time I got sick drinking with you."

© Instagram The pair have remained close friends for years

The Oscar-winning star described what she imagined Jennifer to be based on her onscreen persona, and revealed that when they first met, she was immediately "so charming!"

SEE: Sandra Bullock focuses on young daughter as she is seen after partner's death

"You really have a way of pushing joy and positivity. You do that in your work, but you also do it so effortlessly with everyone you allow into your home and into your life. Anyone who has the honor of being in your home and in your life doesn't want to leave because it's safe, it's emotional, it's joyous."

© Alamy Jennifer has also been a huge support to the star since her partner Bryan's passing

She also spoke about how open and welcoming the Friends actress was, saying: "That's a rare thing. A lot of people don't have that. They're afraid to share because they're afraid to lose something. You go through life as though you're not afraid to lose anything, and that's really inspiring."

MORE: Sandra Bullock shares emotional account of protecting son Louis during scandalous divorce from Jesse James

While cutely referring to her as "Sandy" in the interview, last year, on Sandra's 59th birthday, Jennifer shared the sweetest tribute on Instagram while revealing another nickname she had for the star. You can catch a glimpse of it in the video below…

Sandra Bullock's birthday celebration with fellow A-listers

Alongside fellow celeb friends like Sean Hayes, she shared a few more photos, including one of Sandra drinking out of a The Morning Show mug, writing alongside it "Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!"

And in another photo, posing alongside a group which also featured her close friend Courteney Cox, she wrote "We love you!!!" with a few heart emojis.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.