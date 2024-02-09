Kourtney Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter Penelope is almost as tall as she is - see pic

Kourtney Kardashian has been sharing many snaps from her Australian family vacation, and by the looks of it she's been spending some one-on-one time with her daughter Penelope.

As she shared a selfie to Instagram with her 10 year old daughter, one remarkable thing was how tall Penelope is growing.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney and her daughter Penelope, aged 10

The 10-year-old was almost as tall as her mom in the mirror selfie, which saw them posing in front of a basin. Kourtney wore her signature black bob back in a low bun with a center parting, and a pair of cool shades. Penelope also wore her dark hair back in a sleek low ponytail with a center parting.

It's no surprise that Penelope looks a lot like her mom, and Kourtney is the shortest Kardashian in stature at five foot. But it's clear that Penelope is growing rapidly to meet her mom's height.

© Marc Piasecki Penelope aged seven with Kourtney

Penelope has joined her mom and stepdad Travis in Australia ahead of Blink-182's tour. Kourtney has brought her three youngest - Reign, Penelope and Rocky - with her, while it seems her oldest, Mason, has remained in California for school.

The family have been there for a week so far, enjoying the sun and the food - particularly they enjoyed a "delicious" vegan meal at popular joint Funky Pies.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis outside Funky Pies in Bondi

Owner of Funky Pies Angie Stephenson told HELLO! that the couple "were beautifully polite and courteous," adding they were "delighted to discover a 100 per cent vegan eatery."

Travis' three eldest - Landon, Alabama and Atiana - also seem to have stayed in the States, with Landon recently announcing his breakup for TikToker Charli D'Amelio on Instagram.

The couple had been together for a year and a half, with Charli becoming a regular fixture at family gatherings. Travis' son revealed their breakup to his fans in a heartfelt post:

© Gregg DeGuire Landon with Kourtney and Travis

"Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together", Landon wrote. "We broke up to focus on ourselves."

He added that they are "still friends and have so much love for each other", before adding that he is "incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions."

"Thank you, love you all so much!" He signed the post off.