Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama, 18, hits back at cosmetic surgery claims

Alabama Barker is hitting back at critics speculating over her body.

The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker, step daughter to Kourtney Kardashian, took to Instagram to respond to allegations that she's had cosmetic surgery. Alabama shared a mirror selfie of herself pouting with the following comment.

© @alabamaluellabarker Alabama put her foot down

"I've had no cosmetic work done to my body", she said. "Let's stop assuming."

She followed this statement up with a caveat - she'd not shut the door on ever getting any cosmetic work on her body, but for the time being it wasn't the case.

"Not saying I never would, but just not in this moment have I had anything done", she added.

© Instagram Alabama recently showed off her behind in a thong bikini

Alabama's latest comments come as she shared a number of bikini photos from her recent vacation in the Bahamas. While she was clearly living her best life by the beach, even enjoying a bumpy ride in a dinghy, fans took to the comments to speculate over her body.

"Def got body done", one person said, while others speculated she may have got a BBL - a 'Brazilian Butt Lift'.

© Instagram Alabama posed on the beach in the Bahamas

Another fan stuck up for the 18-year-old, saying that people "made fun of her body like 6 months ago and she said on TikTok she was going to start working out bc the comments was getting to her [sp]."

This isn't the first time Alabama has had to set the record straight about her body, as she told fans back in February 2024: "I'm natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful."

The 18-year-old shared a photo from hospital in February, asking people to: "Send me your prayers." The picture only showed her hospital bed, with a monitor nearby and a clock. Not long after posting, Alabama deleted the photo leaving questions unanswered.

Following criticism from body shamers, and probing about potential health issues, Alabama made it clear that weight fluctuation is perfectly normal.

She told fans on TikTok: "I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain", adding: "Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it."