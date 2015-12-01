Victoria Beckham actually 'smiles and laughs a lot' says good friend Eva Longoria

She rarely cracks a smile in public and is known for her trademark pout. But according to her close friend Eva Longoria, Victoria Beckham actually "smiles and laughs a lot".

Making an appearance on Loose Women, Eva, 40, opened up about the strong friendship she has with the former Spice Girl.

"We had met because our husbands were both sports people back in the day and we just remained very close friends," said Eva. "She's an amazing woman, an amazing mum, an amazing business woman and an amazing wife and she's really funny."

"She smiles and laughs a lot," Eva added. "And she makes me laugh, more importantly."

The former Desperate Housewives star, who was married to basketball player Tony Parker until 2011, flew into London at the end of November.

Naturally, one of her first stops in the capital was Victoria's flagship store on Dover Street. The Hollywood star played the part of a sales assistant for the day and was snapped hard at work behind the till.

I have a new sales assistant at #VBDoverSt Thank you @evalongoria and @kenpaves X vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 29, 2015 at 11:59am PST

Donning oversized black sunglasses and a messy bun, Eva explained her casual look.

"I'd just got off the plane and my mascara was down to here [points to the bottom of her face]," said Eva. "And so I put my glasses on. You should have seen me yesterday!"

Later that day Eva glammed up to attend the Global Gift Gala where she was tasked with hosting the evening. The actress also had the honour of presenting Katie Piper with the Global Gift Humanitarian Award, in a bid to acknowledge The Katie Piper Foundation.

Getting ready for the @GlobalGiftFoundation with the beautiful @victoriabeckham and @kenpaves #GGFLDN15 A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on Nov 30, 2015 at 10:53am PST

Eva was supported by her close friend Victoria. The pair were reunited on the red carpet, with Eva showing off her curves in a midnight blue gown, while Victoria, 41, opted for her favourite colour black.

The girls also got ready together, with the help of hair stylist Ken Paves. At the ceremony Victoria later captioned an Instagram snap: "I love u kids!! x so much fun with @evalongoria @kenpavesat."