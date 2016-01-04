Can you guess which celebrity got engaged in Colombia?

It seems the festive season had everyone feeling more sentimental and romantic than usual. Julia Stiles was lucky enough to welcome 2016 as a fiancée, after getting engaged to partner Preston J. Cook over the holidays. The Save The Last Dance star took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news with a touching photo.

Julia, 34, whose partner is a camera assistant and has most recently worked with Leonardo Dicaprio in The Revenant, showed off her gold and solitaire diamond ring to her social media followers on Monday.

Best Christmas Ever! 💖 A photo posted by @missjuliastiles on Jan 4, 2016 at 9:39am PST

Julia announced her engagement to partner Preston on Monday

The sweet image showed the loved up pair holding hands with an idyllic beach backdrop, but it was Julia's brand new diamond ring that stole the show. "Best Christmas Ever!," the bride-to-be wrote.

The couple had been enjoying a romantic getaway in Isla Grande, Colombia, when Preston popped the question on Christmas Eve at a private residence, People magazine has confirmed.

One of the first to congratulate the happy couple was host of American talk show The View, Michelle Collins, who wrote: "Jules!!!!! Congrats!!!! So happy for you guys!"

Julia met Preston while working together on set

The 10 Things I Hate About You star first met fiancé Preston, while working together on Go With Me. Julia revealed to the Guardian that they were an item in July 2015, after previously splitting with actor David Harbour.

People reported that the happy couple are yet to set a date for their big day but the blonde star still has a lot to look forward to this year as she is set to appear in several big releases.

The 34-year-old is next due on the big screen alongside Al Pacino in Misconduct, which will be released in February. However, fans can also look forward to Julia reprising her role as Nicky Parsons for the fifth Bourne movie, which is currently untitled and set for release on 29 July.