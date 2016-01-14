Jordan Smith talks 'best year ever:' Winning 'The Voice' and getting engaged By Alex Cramer

It’s been a year of YES for singer Jordan Smith. First he heard from the judges of The Voice that, yes, he was the champion of the 2015 season. Then, his fiancé Kristen Denny said “yes” when he proposed to her on January 1. “Absolutely. By far the best year ever,” he told HELLO! at the People’s Choice Awards.

Jordan and Kristen got engaged on January 1 Photo: Getty Images

Jordan, 21, proposed to his girlfriend of three years after going on a horse drawn carriage ride through downtown Boston that ended at the Boston Public Garden. “I wasn’t nervous per se, because I was afraid she wouldn’t say yes," he reminisced of the proposal. "I was nervous because I’m a hopeless romantic and everything had to be perfect."

2016... You're definitely my favorite! ❤️ #engaged #Mr&MrsSmith @jordansmithlive A photo posted by Kristen (@kristend) on Jan 1, 2016 at 8:18pm PST

The newly engaged Kristen posted an adorable pic of the couple on her Instagram with the caption “I get to marry this handsome guy! ❤️ I STILL can't believe this is real life! @jordansmithlive #fiancé #blessedbeyondmeasure.” For Jordan, as soon as his wife-to-be said yes, he felt a mix of emotions. “It was just like out of a fairy tale, and I didn’t want any detail to go undone," he said. "It was so incredible. We had such a wonderful time and it’s just a great way to start a brand new year.”

The soulful singer emerged from a small town in Kentucky to become a champion of the biggest singing competition show on TV and is now engaged to the woman of his dreams. “You know I think this has been a year of completely new experiences," he shared. "It’s been wonderful and I’m learning and growing from it and getting better, but man it’s just been a whirlwind. I’m so excited to be here.”

As for what else his fans can look forward to in 2016, he would only say, “New music. Soon.”

We wish the happy couple all the best and can’t wait to hear Jordan’s first album.