Brie Larson shares sweetest message for Jacob Tremblay

The tender bond shared between Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay in Room has clearly extended off-screen. The Oscar-winning actress shared a very sweet message for nine-year-old Jacob via Instagram as they embarked on the final leg of their promotional tour for the movie.



Alongside an image of herself and Jacob clinking glasses in Japan, Brie wrote: "28 weeks ago (according to Instagram) @roomthemovie premiered at the #telluridefilmfestival. After the screening @jacobtremblay and I toasted. He had chocolate milk and I had red wine.

Brie Larson shared a sweet message for Jacob Tremblay as their promotional duties come to an end

"I remember feeling so vulnerable after sharing this movie with the world for the first time; unsure of what was to come. Last night marked what may be our final toast to this film. He had a soda and I had sake. We are in Japan."



The 26-year-old then spoke about her close relationship with Jacob. "Together we have travelled the globe, spent almost two years hanging out, playfully arguing about things like who can hold their breath longer and talking at length about Room. At its core, every step of the way has been taken with love.



"We were generous and patient with each other. We laughed a lot, especially when it was hard. We picked each other up, answered for the other when one was tired, and always kept silliness alive. Thank you Room for bringing us together.

The pair gave critically acclaimed performances in Room

"Thank you Room for uniting us with the rest of the world. Thank you to everyone who shared this journey with us. I will never ever forget it."



Room has certainly been an exceptional experience for Brie – she was awarded a Golden Globe and the Best Actress Oscar for her role in the movie, which was adapted from Emma Donoghue's novel of the same name.



The story, which was inspired by the experiences of Elisabeth Fritzl, follows Ma (Brie) who has been kidnapped and kept in a shed she calls 'Room'. While there she gives birth to a son Jack (Jacob) and uses her creativity and imagination to give her five-year-old a fulfilling and carefree existence. Once mother and son escape, Jack's eyes are opened as he finally gets to see the outside world.