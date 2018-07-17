Josh Brolin shares rare photo of daughter Eden months before becoming a dad again Josh has two children from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair

Josh Brolin has delighted fans by sharing a rare photo of his 24-year-old daughter Eden and his father James, 77. The Deadpool 2 actor, who is currently expecting his first child with his third wife Kathryn Boyd, simply captioned the sweet picture, "Three generations". The snap of Josh, Eden and James was clearly taken at a recent family reunion as the three can be seen looking relaxed in their swimsuits whilst sitting poolside.

The Goonies star is a dad to Eden and son Trevor with ex-wife Alice Adair. The star also recently shared a rare snap of his son to honour him on his 30th birthday. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of Josh surrounded by family whilst blowing out the candles on his birthday cake. "Happy 30th birthday to my son, Trevor. Love you, man," he captioned the shot.

There is no doubt that Josh, 50, is a family man and constantly shares photos of his pregnant wife, his dad James, stepmother Barbra Streisand and even his "gramma Helen". And soon, the star will be sharing snaps of his newborn daughter, who is due this autumn.

Taking to social media to announce the exciting news last month he said alongside a snap of a pregnant Kathryn: "There's a new sheriff in town, and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats." Mum-to-be Kathryn, 30, also posted on her account and said: "Something's cookin... Baby Girl Brolin on the way." [sic]

The No Country For Old Men actor began dating Kathryn in March 2013 after she worked for two years as Josh's assistant. They became engaged in 2015 and married in North Carolina the following year.

In 2017, Josh opened up about his marriage to Kathryn, telling UsWeekly: "Oh, everything is good. When it's good, it's good... The best thing is I don't understand when people don't want to be around their wives. That's the best thing, because I don't really care to understand that." During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, the father-of-two heaped praise on his wife. He explained: "You go through enough relationships where you're trying to figure it out, what does this mean, why am I so confused? And then suddenly you’re not confused. It’s something to celebrate."