Denise Welch reveals the new way she is embracing her age

Denise Welch is 60 and fabulous, and she is seeing all the positives about getting older too! The Loose Women panellist told her followers on social media this week that she has been embracing her age, most recently by finding out that she now gets a discount on the railway when she travels. The former Coronation Street actress shared a photo of herself holding up a senior railcard, which entitles travellers aged 60 and over to 25% discount on their journeys. "Well......it comes to us all if we’re lucky!!! I’m embracing it!!! Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter!!! #seniorrailcard," Denise captioned the post. Fans were quick to comment on her post, with one telling her: "I have one and it's very useful," while another said: "Wow! I'm 60 now… going to get myself one of those." A third flattered: "Not a day over 25."

It's been an exciting year for Denise, who made her comeback to Loose Women after a five year absence last month. Denise has also released her latest book, A Mother's Love, and also impressed fans with her incredible two-stone weight loss, which has been as a result of changing her lifestyle and giving up alcohol. The star shared some gorgeous photos of her in a bikini during a recent holiday to Cyprus with her husband Lincoln Townley, and received a mass of compliments for her figure.

Just ahead of her 60th birthday, Denise penned a candid letter to her 16-year-old self, which advised her of the pitfalls that she would face, touching upon her mental health journey, her divorce from actor Tim Healy, and finding love again. The letter was shared in Happiful Magazine and said: "Don't worry about not finding love again… You will find the greatest love of all in your 50s. You probably think that’s a bit gross at 16, but believe me, it's a love like no other. And he'll be a young'un! Together you will be strong and defeat your demons as one."