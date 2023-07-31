Jennifer Aniston celebrates Lisa Kudrow's 60th birthday with sweet tribute - and shares unusual nickname

Happy Birthday Lisa Kudrow! Jennifer Aniston has celebrated her close friend and former co-star's birthday with an incredibly sweet throwback post - and even shared her adorable nickname in a heartfelt Instagram message.

Sharing a series of snaps of Lisa, including photos from the Friends set as well as dinner with their co-star, Courteney Cox, and a photo from the cast’s recent reunion episode, Jennifer wrote: "Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!"

"She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday!"

Lisa, who turned 60 on Sunday, replied: "My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!" Her followers also shared their Many Happy Returns messages, with one writing: "Friends are the family we have the privilege of choosing. Happy Birthday Lisa!" Another person added: "Dear Lisa Kudrow, today is the day the world received a comic gift packed with wit and irreverence.

"Happy birthday to a comedian who lights up our lives with her sharp jokes and infectious smiles. May this new cycle be filled with laughter and success, after all, you are proof that humor and brilliance can go hand in hand. Congratulations and may your comedy journey always be a hilarious adventure! ALL THE BEST." A third fan added: "These photos are everything."

Lisa shared a snap of herself blowing out the candles on her birthday cake for the milestone celebration, captioning her Instagram Story: "Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes. This wish is for all of you!"

Jennifer and Lisa have been close friends since co-starring in Friends together from 1994, with the Just Go With It actress revealing what she remembers on their first meeting during Variety’s Actors on Actors issue back in 2020. She said: "You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay [outfit] — like, a white linen, hippie shirt, and you had a bunch of seashells and necklaces on. And you had your hair pulled up in two little clips, and you had these little blond tendrils. So, so, so beautiful! And Courteney had on a pink baby tee with a white trim."

Lisa shared a snap on her Instagram Stories

The pair recently reunited to celebrate Courteney after she received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in February. Speaking to the crowd, Jennifer said: "We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your coworkers, your friends, and your family, your sisters."

Lisa continued: "Courteney, we just want to say that we’re deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and—what’s most important—a truly good and decent human being. Thank you for enriching our lives personally."