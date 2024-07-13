Louise Redknapp looks so loved-up in rare photo with boyfriend Drew

Louise Redknapp couldn't be more smitten since finding love with her hunky boyfriend Drew Michael.

On Thursday, the loved-up couple couldn't have looked happier when they posed for a stunning photo at Henley Festival. Louise oozed glamour wearing a chic all-black midi dress adorned with white flowers. Meanwhile, Drew looked slick in a black suit and bow tie.

Louise and Drew couldn't be more in love

Captioning the post, Louise penned: "Fab day at Henley Festival yesterday [white love heart emoji] xxx."

When it came to her glam for the dazzling outing, Louise wore her honey-blonde tresses down in natural waves.

Everything we know about Louise Redknapp's new boyfriend Drew Michael

Kate Thornton commented: "So look beautiful and happy [red love heart emoji]." Meanwhile, Denise Van Outen penned: "You look so beautiful Lou [red love heart emoji]."

Louise and Drew's love story

Louise and Drew were first linked in September last year, after Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations at The Groucho Club in central London.

Just two months later, the pair went Instagram official in November before their red carpet debut in March this year. The couple put on a loved-up display whilst attending press night of Sister Act the Musical starring Beverley Knight.

© Getty Louise Redknapp and her boyfriend Drew Michael made their red carpet debut at the Sister Act: The Musical gala night

The couple looked incredibly close posing for a series of snaps on the red carpet as well as at the after-party at 100 Wardour Street following the performance.

While not much is known about Louise's new flame, he is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company.

Prior to meeting Drew, Louise was married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp. The former couple share two children Charley 19 and Beau, 14.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp with Drew to her eldest son Charley

Talking to HELLO! back in 2022, Louise opened up about what an incredible support her boys were, particularly about her finding love again.

"I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should," she said at the time.

Adding: "If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."