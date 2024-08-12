Louise Redknapp is a total siren in bronzed surfing photos

Singer Louise Redknapp is making the most of the mini heatwave currently sweeping across large parts of the UK.

In a bid to cool off, the Eternal songstress travelled to the Cornish coast where she enjoyed a spot of surfing. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-two, 49, uploaded a carousel of bronzed snapshots - and we're totally here for the surfer chic aesthetic.

© Instagram The singer embraced her beachy waves

Eschewing her sparkles and stage-ready ensembles, Louise slipped on a navy wetsuit complete with a tangerine band around the waistline. She wore her blonde locks in salty beach waves, and appeared to go makeup free as she posed on the sandy shore.

Elsewhere, she uploaded a beaming picture of herself clutching a large orange surfboard which perfectly complemented her wetsuit. The sunkissed star appeared in her element with the wind whipping through her wavy hair.

© Instagram The Eternal songstress visited Cornwall

"A little sunshine and surfing is good for the soul. Lovely little weekend in Cornwall," Louise wrote in her caption.

Louise's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Surfer chic love it," while a second chimed in: "Obsessed with surfer Lou!!!!!" and a third quipped: "Is there anything you can't do Louise?"

Aside from surfing, the 'I Wanna Be The Only One' singer maintains her toned physique with regular Pilates sessions. "The gym is not at the front of my priorities," the star told us in 2022, before adding: "I'm not a big gym bunny."

© Instagram The singer incorporates refomer Pilates into her fitness regime

Musing on her love of Pilates, she continued: "I love Pilates on the tower or the reformer just because it's quick and feels like a proper workout. One of my best friends is a Pilates instructor. I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

© Getty Images Louise performing on stage at Flackstock

Beyond this, she's also a keen cyclist and combines Peloton workouts with downtime. "If I've got a night in, I get on the Peloton, bike ride, do a few sit ups, then I'm done. I watch Love Island on the Bike!" she revealed.

Louise's beach trip comes after she hotfooted it to SW19 to grab a slice of the Wimbledon action with her boyfriend, Drew Michael.

The pair, who started dating last year, were the epitome of chic in tailored outfits, with Louise rocking a pair of wide-leg cream trousers and a black Bardot top while Drew donned a grey marl blazer, a pinstripe shirt and smart trousers.

© Getty Images The couple attended day 11 of Wimbledon

The loved-up couple were first linked in September 2023 following Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations at The Groucho Club in London. They have since enjoyed a romantic ski trip together, and have attended a string of glitzy A-list events.