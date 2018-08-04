Peter Andre just went against wife Emily’s wishes with his latest Instagram post Uh-oh…

Peter Andre took to Instagram on Friday night with a very candid shot of his wife Emily Macdonagh - but he went against her instruction to do so! The photo, which shows Emily covering her face with her hands, was captioned by Peter, "Me: let me take a picture of you beautiful? Emily: noooooooooo. Me: ok that’ll do, thanks," alongside two smiling emojis. The 28-year-old doctor is known to be very private when it comes to social media, so it’s unsurprising she didn’t want her photo taken!

Image: Instagram @peterandre

The pair rarely make public appearances together, though fans were recently thrilled to find out that Peter and Emily will be appearing on Lorraine as a twosome. Peter even posted a photograph from the set of the ITV show, writing, "On set for @lorraine for ITV. Coming soon. Food, food, food."

Emily is Peter's second wife, and the pair have been happily married since 2015. They are parents to daughter Amelia, four, and one-year-old Theo, while Emily is also a doting stepmother to Peter's oldest two children, Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, who he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. There is no denying that Peter and Emily are besotted with one another, and the singer adores doting on his wife of three years - so we’re sure she’ll forgive him for his forbidden Instagram post!

Peter and Emily have been married for three years

The dad-of-four chatted to HELLO! last month about the most romantic present he has ever given Emily – and he certainly doesn’t do things by halves. Discussing the time he took her on a trip to Venice for her birthday, he said: "I'm a bit of an old romantic and it can be a bit cringe to some people but I'm not soppy to the extent of doing candlelit dinners every night. But on occasions, like one time for her birthday, she came home and I said 'oh my gosh Ems I completely forgot to tell you, we've got to leave in an hour,'" he explained.

"She said 'leave for what?' I said 'what do you mean? You need your passport'. So we got to the airport and I put headphones on her and got her to look down so she wouldn't know where we were flying. Got her on the plane, she still didn't know where we were going. We landed in Italy, she had no idea where we were. I wouldn't let her look at any signs. Got her on a boat. As soon as she saw the signs of Venice she was like 'Oh my God'. So I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing. It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."