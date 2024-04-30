Peter Andre considers beautiful new name for baby daughter one month after wife Emily gave birth

Peter Andre and his wife Emily are soon running out of time to register their newborn daughter's name.

In England and Wales, new parents have up to 42 days to register the name after the baby is born, and for Peter and Emily that date will be 14 May.

© Getty Images Peter and Emily Andre have yet to pick a baby name for their third child

"We haven't got a name yet, which is very strange," the singer told Wales Online. "Honestly I had one of my cousins ring me going, 'Have you got a name but you're just not telling anyone?'

"I said, 'No, literally.' This happened with my daughter Millie. We called her Rose until we had to register her six weeks later, and then we realised Rose didn't suit her."

Peter and his NHS doctor wife Emily welcomed their third child on 2 April. The couple are also parents to Theo, seven, and Amelia, ten, while Peter is a dad to Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

© Instagram Peter and Emily welcomed their newborn daughter on 2 April

During the chat, Peter confessed he is considering another new name when Seren – which means star in Welsh - was suggested. "I love that," he said, adding: "I would [choose a Welsh name] because someone else suggested Irish as well.

"There are similarities, maybe not completely, but even with Carys and Seren, there are a couple of Irish names that were mentioned to me that are similar to that. It's giving me this thinking outside the box."

While Peter and Emily, who tied the knot in 2015, haven't yet selected a moniker, the TV star recently divulged that there are a plethora of names up in the running.

In response to one fan who suggested the name Olivia, Peter replied: "Olivia was my number one choice but Ems not sure." After another follower offered Athena, the dad-of-five said: "Athena is also in the running. Not sure how Ems feels about it but I LOVE it."

Meanwhile, when a third fan mentioned the moniker Charlotte, Peter revealed: "Charlotte is also in the running. I like Charlie [heart emoji]".

Elsewhere, the former I'm a Celebrity contestant agreed that Sydney was "beautiful", while the name Summer was "nice".