Peter Andre announces return to work after birth of baby daughter

Peter Andre is currently on cloud nine following the birth of his baby daughter who came into the world on 2 April.

While the doting dad, who also shares Theo, seven, and Amelia, ten, with his wife Emily, has kept much of his family life under wraps ever since, Peter did share an update at the weekend revealing when he's set to return to work.

© Instagram Peter and Emily recently welcomed their third child together

In a video shared to Instagram, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker told his followers: "Hi everyone, for all you food and music lovers, please listen up because I'm about to join the UK's biggest food and music festival. It's called Foodies Festival, [it's] in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Tunbridge Wells."

He continued: "The first one's in Cardiff in a couple of weeks, 12 May, so come down, I'm going to be cooking live with TV chefs, and of course doing some music. I can't wait."

Peter's update comes amid the singer's struggle to settle on a baby name with his wife Emily. The TV star made the revelation in a social media post, telling fans that the couple are still deciding on a name for their "bubba".

While the pair, who tied the knot in 2015, haven't yet selected a moniker, Peter has divulged that there are a plethora of names up in the running. In response to one fan who suggested the name Olivia, Peter replied: "Olivia was my number one choice but Ems not sure."

After another follower offered Athena, the dad-of-five said: "Athena is also in the running. Not sure how Ems feels about it but I LOVE it."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

Meanwhile, when a third fan mentioned the moniker Charlotte, Peter revealed: "Charlotte is also in the running. I like Charlie [heart emoji]". Elsewhere, the former I'm a Celebrity contestant agreed that Sydney was "beautiful", while the name Summer was "nice".

Lovebirds Peter and Emily welcomed their bundle of joy into the world earlier this month. The pair announced their happy news over on Instagram with the sweetest photo of NHS doctor Emily cradling the newborn.

"Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now," the duo penned. "So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

"Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

Shedding a light on the couple's struggles to find the perfect name, they added: "Only thing is… She has no name yet. Help! Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible.

"And Emily's parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I'm so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

Aside from Amelia, Theo and his newborn daughter, Peter is also a doting dad to Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.