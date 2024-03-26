Kate Garraway reveals heartfelt memento from late husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has revealed the touching way that she remembers her late husband Derek Draper, who passed away on 3 January following a long battle with COVID-19 that left him required around-the-clock care.

In the closing moments of her documentary, Derek's Story, Kate went into the living room at her home, which had been converted into a bedroom for Derek. As she opened up the curtains, she picked up a small bag of lavender that had been on the windowsill, smelling it. Turning to the camera, she revealed that the couple had "grown" the herb, allowing her to be reminded of him.

Elsewhere in the room were the unfinished LEGO Star Wars ship that Derek had been attempting to build and a copy of A Little Life, which Derek had "slowly" been reading.

The final part of Kate's documentary followed her looking after Derek in the final months of his life as she spoke with those in the care sector and those who were struggling with care. Throughout the episode, she highlighted the strains that at-home carers were often under.

One of the burdens that Kate faced was spiralling costs and both ahead of and during the documentary, the broadcaster revealed the financial burden of looking after her late husband.

In an interview with the Times, the journalist estimated the care debt to be £500,000 to £800,000.

Kate already owed debts in excess of £700,000, which were incurred after she closed her husband's psychotherapy company back in March 2022.

"It's supposed to be a system that's meant to catch you if you fall," said Kate. "But actually, it feels like it's trying to catch you out. You feel like you're in the dock answering questions about things that will literally mean life or death to someone you love. Derek's needs were clearly so great, yet he didn't warrant funded care — so you think, 'If he isn’t getting it, then who is?'"

Kate continued: "To be fair to them, no one's contacted me since he's passed away to ask for that. They may well still do, but they haven't as yet. The bigger picture of the further appeals I haven't addressed yet, because I’m still in survival mode."

While broadcasting the documentary after Derek's death felt "unbearable" to Kate initially, she said the film is his "legacy". "I think I've got to, because Derek wanted it. So it's for him; it's his legacy, if you like," she said, adding that she hopes to "give a voice" to the other carers in this country who "I now feel so responsible to speak up for".

In the documentary, Kate also shared how she reassured Derek that he was allowed to die. In a voiceover, she shared: "Don't think about us, we're going to be fine, because I think a lot of what he's done is because he's a father and a husband."

