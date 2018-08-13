Holly Willoughby shares the most adorable photo of her son during summer holiday The This Morning star has been holidaying in Portugal with Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby has shared another picture from her sun-soaked holiday in Portugal. The This Morning star took to her Instagram page to post a rare snap of her son Chester lying in bed next to her. Alongside the cute post, the mum-of-three wrote: "Someone snuck in last night... " Fans immediately rushed to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Make the most of it they grow up way to quick." Another added: "Hope you guys are enjoying the summer hols." [sic]

Holly Willoughby posted this cute Instagram picture of one of her sons

Over the past few weeks, Holly has been uploading envy-inducing photos from her summer vacation. As well as her own family, the TV favourite has also been joined by her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield and his family. She recently shared a lovely picture of herself and her work-husband giggling in the pool together in the dark, simply captioning it with two mermaid emojis and some sparkling stars. The British presenters are holidaying together in Portugal, where they travel with their families each year.

MORE: What is Holly Willoughby's net worth?

Loading the player...

Earlier this month, Holly celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with her husband Dan Baldwin - and couldn't resist taking to Instagram to mark the occasion with an incredibly romantic snap of the pair. "11 years baby... your love gets sweeter every day... love you," she wrote next to the gorgeous black-and-white photograph of the couple, which shows her smiling into her husband's cheek as he looked into the camera. Although Dan generally keeps a low profile in comparison to his wife, Holly often posts heartfelt tributes to her television producer partner on her social media. They married at Amberley Castle in Arundel, West Sussex on 4 August 2007, and have since welcomed three children together.

STORY: Holly Willoughby opens up about her bond with Phillip Schofield