Revealed: The very special role Blue played on Simon Webbe's wedding day The groom's friends had a starring role

When Simon Webbe tied the knot with his beautiful bride Ayshen Kemal on Saturday – as exclusively revealed by HELLO! – his Blue bandmates were on hand to play a very special role in proceedings. HELLO! can now reveal that Simon, together with Lee Ryan, Duncan James and Anthony Costa, performed a set of some of their best-loved hits as the evening celebrations got underway at the luxury Corinthia Hotel London, with guests singing along and dancing to tracks including All Rise, Too Close and Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word.

"We love this boy and we're so happy – we've been together for 18 years now, we're brothers, and we want to welcome Ayshen to our family now," the band announced as they rounded off their high-octane performance, which HELLO! was there to witness.

Blue, pictured previously, performed at Simon and Ayshen's wedding

Last weekend, we confirmed that Simon, 40, had officially tied the knot with his beautiful bride Ayshen. The couple, who began dating three years ago, were the picture of happiness on their big day – which was attended by the groom's Blue bandmates and Love Island's Jack Fowler, who Simon is now managing.

Simon and Ayshen tied the knot on Saturday

The newlyweds had been planning their big day since last February when Simon popped the question over a romantic dinner on holiday in Jamaica. Speaking ahead of the ceremony about why they are the perfect match, Simon told HELLO!: "She's like a female me, and vice versa." The singer also shared his excitement about their nuptials on Instagram on Friday, sharing a photo of himself and Ayshen together, adding the caption: "24 hours to go before we say I do."

Meanwhile, Ayshen reminisced on their engagement party in the lead-up to their big day. The lifestyle blogger posted a video of herself and Simon singing together, writing: "A year ago we were celebrating our engagement. This time next week we'll be married."

