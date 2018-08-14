Former Buckingham Palace spokesperson: What Camilla will be like as Prince Charles' Queen Consort It is thought that the Duchess of Cornwall will become Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne

When Prince Charles eventually becomes the King of England, he will have his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, by his side as the Queen Consort. Although it was previously stated that should Charles become King, Camilla will be given the title of 'Princess Consort', all suggestions of this title have now been removed from the royal family's website, hinting that she may be called 'Queen Consort' in the future. As such, former Buckingham Palace spokesman, Dickie Arbiter, has opened up about why Camilla would make a brilliant consort to the future King.

Chatting to HELLO!, Dickie said: "Camilla has supported her husband, Prince Charles, since their marriage in April 2005 and doing a good job of it ever since. She's a no-nonsense lady and believes that there are things you can change and there are things you can't and those you can't don't waste time trying. As an army wife in her first marriage she became used to dealing with people and their problems. This has helped her enormously in her charitable work and supporting them."

The On Duty with the Queen author praised the Duchess for the way she interacts with the public, an essential part of royal duties, and how it will eventually prove useful in her new role when Charles becomes the head of the monarchy. "She's inquisitive so she'll ask probing questions," he said. "She's interested so she'll listen and won't look over shoulders to see if there's someone more important and interesting, and she'll talk because she likes meeting people which makes her a good communicator, at ease talking to people from all walks of life whether a head of state or just chatting on walkabouts. She also has a good sense of fun and humour."

Although Camilla and Charles' relationship was initially met with a mixed reaction from the public, Dickie revealed that the support for the Duchess is now stronger than ever following her 13-year marriage to the Prince of Wales. He explained: "When the engagement was announced in February 2005, Clarence House were at pains to make clear that when Prince Charles became King the Duchess would be known as The Princess Consort. Coming as it did eight years after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, sensitivities were running high and the title Princess Consort was seen as a compromise pleasing some but not all."

He continued: "It's now 21 years since the death of Diana in 1997 and public attitudes have changed, and continues to do so, with a greater acceptance of Camilla today than there was say thirteen years ago... The Duchess through her work has shown herself to be a good support to her husband and to the Queen thus making her not only an asset to the country but to the institution of monarchy. So when the day does ultimately come Camilla will take her place alongside her husband not as Princess Consort but at Queen Consort."

