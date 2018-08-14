Did we all miss the moment Kate Middleton handed Meghan Markle her wedding bouquet? Watch closely Fans have been divided over who the mystery woman is

Many beautiful memories were made at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May, but one moment seems to have gone unnoticed… until now. Looking back over the BBC footage, some eagle-eyed fans have spotted that a female guest walks up to Meghan as she makes her grand entrance at St George's Chapel, and presents her with her wedding bouquet.

It's very hard to make out exactly who the guest is, but some Twitter fans have suggested it is the Duchess of Cambridge. Dressed in a pale dress and hat, the mystery woman in the grainy footage could well pass as Kate, who wore a lemon yellow Alexander McQueen coat dress at the royal nuptials. One theory is that Kate gave Meghan her bouquet, and then walked up the side aisle to take her seat.

However, it seems more plausible that the mystery woman was not Kate, as she would have had to walk very quickly up the side aisle to then take her seat in the front row of the quire. And the Duchess, known for her discreet ways, would not have wanted to take any attention away from the bride. Indeed, in the video above, you can see Kate in her seat alongside the Duchess of Cornwall as Meghan walks past - and it certainly doesn't look like she's just rushed to get to her place. Furthermore, from afar, the length and fit of the mystery woman's dress does look slightly different than Kate's outfit.

Fans have questioned whether the mystery woman was Kate

Other fans have suggested the unidentified woman could have been Samantha Cohen, the Queen's assistant private secretary who has helped Meghan in her new role as a Duchess. Samantha, who has worked for the royal family for 17 years and was named Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in 2016, wore a pale pink dress and hat to the wedding. From afar, it could have been her, or it could have been a member of Meghan's bridal party who also helped arrange the young pageboys and bridesmaids.

Kate, 36, was on hand to help Meghan on her big day. She arrived with the bridal party, which included her son Prince George and her daughter Princess Charlotte, and made sure they were on their best behaviour as they arrived at the chapel. Other children in the party included the children of Meghan's best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney – twins Brian and John, who helped hold Meghan's veil, and Ivy, who carried Meghan's bouquet once the bride reached the altar.