Victoria Beckham shows Harper the Spice World movie – and her reaction is priceless The mini fashionista had a number of questions for her famous mum

Victoria Beckham has revealed that she showed her daughter Harper, seven, the Spice Girls movie, Spice World, in which the famous band starred in back in 1997. And while Harper enjoyed watching her mum in the film, she had a number of questions to ask! Taking to Instagram Stories, Victoria shared footage during their movie session, where she told her fans that Harper had asked her if she could also have a "little Gucci dress", making reference to one of her lines in the popular film. Harper was also curious to know why her mum was wearing a dress when the rest of the band were wearing trousers in a scene where the band marched through the park in military costumes.

Harper Beckham was full of questions while watching Spice World

Harper is certainly curious about her mum's life as Posh Spice, and was previously pictured playing with Victoria's Spice Girls dolls. It’s been quite a while since the mum-of-four's Spice Girl days, and she no doubt enjoys reminiscing about them with her little girl. The fashion designer was in the world-famous group from 1994, with their debut single Wannabe in 1996. The Spice Girls sold a staggering 85million records worldwide. Geri announced her decision to leave in 1998 and two years later the band went on hiatus. Geri went on to launch a solo career, achieving four number one singles. Since then, the Spice Girls have gone on to reunite for a 2007 concert tour, and also performed together at the 2012 London Olympics.

There has been much talk about a Spice Girls reunion later in the year, with even speculation that they would perform at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding back in May. While this turned out to be untrue, Victoria and David both attended the special day. Meanwhile, Mel B, aka Scary Spice revealed to HELLO! that the band were getting back together this year. "The deal is done and all five of us are very much looking forward to taking to the stage again," she said, adding that they would be reuniting in September.

Harper was inspired by her mum's outfits in the film too!

During an appearance on Loose Women in July, meanwhile, Mel was sked if all of the women would join the reunion, to which she replied: "Yes, there's one that's been a bit difficult. But I'm hoping she's going to get roped in. Yes [this year]. We're going to start this year, then go on until next year - and then hopefully the year after that if it's got anything to do with me." The comments came five months after the five girls - also including Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner - came together in one room. The pop stars thrilled fans when they finally announced a reunion.