Kimberley Walsh has some very exciting news to share The Girls Aloud star will be helping her friend Emma Bunton

Having already enjoyed an incredibly successful pop career, Kimberley Walsh is adding yet another string to her bow by trying her hand as a radio DJ. The former Girls Aloud star will be filling in for her "close friend" Emma Bunton whilst she's on holiday, taking the reins on Emma's Sunday evening show on Heart FM, this Sunday from 7pm. "I will be dancing around the studio to songs instead of performing them," the 36-year-old star tells HELLO! Online exclusively.

Being a radio DJ is the ideal job for Kimberley, who loves to throw some shapes whilst listening to music. "I love being able to have a proper sing-along and dance-along in the car with the kids," says the mum-of-two, who shares sons Bobby, three, and one-year-old Cole with her husband Justin Scott. Kimberley and Justin married in 2016 in an idyllic ceremony in Barbados, exclusively covered by HELLO!, which saw her former bandmates Cheryl and Nicola Roberts take on brisdesmaid duties.

Kimberley will also be in the Heart hot seat on Monday 27 August to host a special Bank Holiday show. "I'm really looking forward to choosing which songs to play," says the Ackley Bridge actress, adding that she is undecided whether or not to entertain listeners with a few of her band's many hits. "I don't know, is it a bit sad playing your own tunes?" she laughs.

Take a look back to when Kimberley introduced baby Cole:

The singer will be amongst familiar faces when she joins the team, as she counts Heart FM presenters Emma Bunton and Rochelle Humes as close pals. "I probably should have asked them for some advice," Kimberley chuckles. "But you've got to make it your own. Everyone's show is different, so hopefully I'll bring my own vibe to the show." Kimberley will entertain listeners with her favourite tunes, including an hour of 90's throwback hits.

Read Kimberley's full interview in next week's HELLO! Magazine, out Monday 20th August.