Chrissy Teigen praised for unfiltered photo of 'mom body' in vacation bikini photo

Chrissy Teigen just became every woman's hero when she posted an unedited photograph of herself living her best life on holiday in Thailand in a bikini.

The mother-of-four, who shares children Luna, seven, Miles, five, Esti, 14 months, and baby Wren, 10 months (whom she welcomed via a surrogate) with husband John Legend, uploaded a montage of snaps from their family vacation that had fans commenting in their thousands. Chrissy looked like a goddess in a black bandeau bikini with fringing under the bust and on the hips as she balanced baby Wren on one hip.

© Instagram Chrissy Teigen just became every woman's hero when she posted an unedited photograph of herself in a bikini

The model and chef, 38, glowed with happiness, her skin makeup-free and her incredible figure looking relatably natural and unairbrushed.

Chrissy's Instagram followers were unanimous with their praise, thanking the star for sharing a "real" and "honest" photograph of her postpartum figure in a world where celebrities and influencers go heavy on the filters.

© Instagram The mother-of-four (pictured with baby Wren) radiated happiness on her family vacation to Thailand

One commented: "Every woman looking at this photo of one absolutely stunning mother is thinking THANK YOU!!!" Another enthused: "You look absolutely perfect! You are living life, enjoying precious time with kids when they are this little. You will never regret making them a priority. You guys have a beautiful family! @chrissyteigen I can see you didn't filter like many do and I applaud you because you look absolutely gorgeous".

Others went even deeper, admitting it meant so much to them to see a celebrity strip the filters away. "You look amazingly happy! Thank you for posting a bikini pic and normalising mother figures - I needed to see this," a third fan posted. "THANK YOU for posting an honest real pic of a normal mom body. You look amazing! So many of us moms are too self conscious about our postpartum bodies and worry how it looks but looking at you I understand it looks beautiful!," a fourth said.

© Instagram Husband John Legend and daughter Luna living it up in Thailand

Chrissy has amassed a legion of fans who applaud her for her no-filter personality and candid depiction of motherhood.

The Cravings CEO refreshingly hasn't hidden the fact she and All of Me hit-maker John employ four nannies to mind their children when they're busy with work commitments.

© Instagram Chrissy has always been no-filter - whether it's her personality or her approach to Instagram filters!

In 2023, she thanked her four nannies on Instagram on Mother's Day, penning: "Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be. I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. We love you."

Chrissy puts her family first, chaos and all. Speaking before the family welcomed Wren via surrogate, she confessed that parenting three kids was a handful at times.

© Instagram Chrissy and John raise children Luna, seven, Miles, five, Esti, 14 months, and baby Wren, 10 months

"Two was hard. But three is comically difficult because you're so outnumbered and it's so ridiculous," the star told Parents magazine.

"You look around and one's barfing on themselves, the other one's doing ninja kickflips, and then my baby girl is just being perfect in the corner. Everybody's so different; it's so crazy, but I love it. And at least it's funny and at least you're entertained. You're not suffering. It's like, "Oh my gosh, I can't believe we did this—this is so funny!"